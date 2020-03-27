Brinker Capital Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $35.82 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

