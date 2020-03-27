Brinker Capital Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

