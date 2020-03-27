Brinker Capital Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.81.

Shares of ILMN opened at $266.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.93 and a 200-day moving average of $300.89. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.