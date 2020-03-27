Brinker Capital Inc. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

NYSE:VMC traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average is $138.44. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

