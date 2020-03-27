Brinker Capital Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,702. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,374 shares of company stock worth $20,894,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.