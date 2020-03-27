Brinker Capital Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 314,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

