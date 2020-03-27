Brinker Capital Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

CTAS stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

