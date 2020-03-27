Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

