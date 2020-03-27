Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $3,349,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

