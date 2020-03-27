Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.