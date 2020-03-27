Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 926.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 421.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 594,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3,000.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after acquiring an additional 561,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.91. 14,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average of $177.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.70.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

