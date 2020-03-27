Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,961 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,084,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 747,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 675,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 194,896 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

