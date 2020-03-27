Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

