Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 9,783 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 253,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. 6,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,872. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

