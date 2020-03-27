Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 699 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 180,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 556.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 123,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 104,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 711,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 115,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

