Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 6,311 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,378,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 1,196,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,788,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,024,000 after buying an additional 1,178,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407,596. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

