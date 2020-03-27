Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 616 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 38.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $431.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

