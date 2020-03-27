Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 232 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX traded down $10.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.25. 26,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.12 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.29.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

