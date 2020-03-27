Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 47,553 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 543.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

