Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 1,564 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,057,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,983,000 after purchasing an additional 262,867 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 350,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,726. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

