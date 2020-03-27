Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,579 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,360 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,618,000 after buying an additional 1,279,032 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

