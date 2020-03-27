Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,783 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

