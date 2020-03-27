Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,370 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,751,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,563,000 after acquiring an additional 380,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

