Bridges Investment Management Inc. Makes New $378,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,498,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,421,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,307,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.16 and a 200-day moving average of $176.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

