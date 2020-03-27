Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $339,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 151,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Shares of GIS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

