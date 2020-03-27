Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after buying an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 112,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.