Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $24.14 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

