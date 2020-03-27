Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,157 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of ALL opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

