Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.