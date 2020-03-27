Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
