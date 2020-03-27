bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 9.52% of bluebird bio worth $462,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

In related news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.36. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

