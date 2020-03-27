BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 474.1% from the February 27th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BST stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

