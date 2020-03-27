BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 474.1% from the February 27th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BST stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.
BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.