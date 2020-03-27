BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the February 27th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BSE stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Get BlackRock New York Insured Municipal alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,308 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock New York Insured Municipal

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.