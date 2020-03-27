BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 451.5% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $12.93 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

