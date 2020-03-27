BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) versus Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and Preveceutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and Preveceutical Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Preveceutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and Preveceutical Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR 18.11% 11.49% 0.78% Preveceutical Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and Preveceutical Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR $59.42 billion 0.78 $11.13 billion N/A N/A Preveceutical Medical $20,000.00 210.12 -$9.10 million N/A N/A

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Preveceutical Medical.

Risk and Volatility

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preveceutical Medical has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR beats Preveceutical Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdraft services; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including foreign deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, foreign trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising personal and corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 201 branches and 3,241 banking outlets in China; 66 overseas banking outlets; and 1 representative office in Toronto. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions. The company offers CELLB9 immune system booster, an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a peptide obtained from Caribbean blue scorpion venom. It also provides medicinal cannabis-based products. The company has a research and option agreement with University of Queensland; and the UniQuest Pty Limited to develop non-addictive analgesics for the treatment of pain. It also has a strategic research and development supply agreement with Aurora Cannabis to produce medical cannabis. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

