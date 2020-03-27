Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Issues Earnings Results

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($8.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Bitauto updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BITA opened at $10.58 on Friday. Bitauto has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

BITA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

