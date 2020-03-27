BHP Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,183 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE BBL opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.