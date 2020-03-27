Berenberg Bank Trims Victoria (LON:VCP) Target Price to GBX 330

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Victoria in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target for the company.

Get Victoria alerts:

LON:VCP opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.60) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 330.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 413.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The company has a market cap of $228.85 million and a P/E ratio of -53.38. Victoria has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.23).

In other Victoria news, insider Andrew Harrison purchased 18,000 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £29,340 ($38,595.11).

About Victoria

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.