Berenberg Bank Trims Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Target Price to GBX 210

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 481 ($6.33) to GBX 388 ($5.10) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 404.27 ($5.32).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

CRST opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.58) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.30.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.