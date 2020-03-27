Berenberg Bank Lowers DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target to GBX 175

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.14).

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

DFS opened at GBX 130.59 ($1.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.51 million and a P/E ratio of 62.18. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.