Berenberg Bank Cuts GYM Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 220

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GYM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 324.67 ($4.27).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.12 million and a P/E ratio of 20.97. GYM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.34.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, research analysts expect that GYM Group will post 889.9999175 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

