Berenberg Bank Cuts Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 85

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BREE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 82.75 ($1.09).

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 65.70 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

