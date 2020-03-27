Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

BHE opened at $19.92 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $666.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.