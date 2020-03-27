Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Lowered to GBX 525 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beazley to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 567.70 ($7.47).

BEZ opened at GBX 389.80 ($5.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 551.99. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

