Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $141.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

