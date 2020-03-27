Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $141.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

F5 Networks stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.34. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

