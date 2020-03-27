Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 93,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $13,992,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 273,605 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

