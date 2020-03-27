Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (up from GBX 340 ($4.47)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.14).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 220 ($2.89) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91).

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,668 shares of company stock worth $1,215,018.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.