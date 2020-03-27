Baader Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.56 ($122.74).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €104.50 ($121.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.75. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 52 week high of €149.00 ($173.26).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.