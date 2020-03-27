B. Riley Weighs in on Hercules Capital Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $833.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.