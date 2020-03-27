B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE SEAS opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

